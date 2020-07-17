67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Revive the Hennops River to revitalise surrounding communities

The Hennops River has become flooded with litter. Masses of plastic and human waste are constantly releasing toxins into the river and damaging the ecosystem around it.

It’s time to put things right. The Hennops Revival NPO, in collaboration with The City of Tshwane Municipality, The Department of Water and Sanitation and companies in our community, is undertaking a massive Hennops River Clean-Up as their contribution to Mandela Day.

A section of the river seen before a recent cleanup by the Hennops Revival NPO. Picture: Supplied



A section of the river seen after a recent cleanup by the Hennops Revival NPO. Picture: Supplied

This diverse group of companies, NGO’s, government entities and members of the public will come together to remove huge amounts of litter trapped in the trees and the banks of the Hennops River. Roll us your sleeves and be part of cleaning the environment.





It will be a fun-filled day with music, food and good clean water. Join them if you can.





Date: 18 July 2020

Venue: 2011 Lenchen Ave South, Centurion (Shisa Nyama Parking lot)

Time: 09H00-16H00





There will be many activities throughout the day, including:

Community-led “gumboot dance”

Airboat Afrika launch into the river to clean the overhanging trees and banks by boat

City Rock group of climbers descending into the river and cleaning as they go

Drinking water provided by Oasis Water

Lunch sponsored by Romans Pizza and Outsurance

Fruit sponsored by Freshways Fruit and Veg

DJ and MC Dean Wolf





If you cannot make it, but would like to support the initiative, make a donation into the NPOs bank account:





Hennops Revival NPO

FNB Cheque account: 62835063108

Branch Code: 250655





For more information, please contact Tarryn Johnston on 082 460 2899.



