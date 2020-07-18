67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Sponsor a future business leader

Education For All is a game-changing, innovative and technology-driven initiative, which aims to disrupt traditional higher education systems and provide access to affordable and quality higher education to the world.





Earlier this year, Statistics South Africa published an article on funding issues, which highlighted that more than half of the country’s youth aged 18–24 years did not have the financial means to pay for their tuition.





This is in addition to state universities being able to accommodate only about 20% of matriculants who qualified to study.





Regenesys, which is located in Sandton, Johannesburg, is making high-quality, recognised business education available online, at little or no cost to candidates that would otherwise not be able to access higher education opportunities.





The foundation also provides students with the digital devices needed to complete their courses.