67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Sponsor a future business leader
The Regenesys Foundation's ED4ALL programme aims to disrupt traditional models of education, using technology to deliver online life-changing programmes from as little as R500 per month.
At the Regenesys Foundation, we believe that education is the greatest equalizer in addressing the disparity we face in South Africa and the African continent.We wish to serve our society uplifting people out of the impending poverty, empower them to live successful lives with purpose through Education.
Education For All is a game-changing, innovative and technology-driven initiative, which aims to disrupt traditional higher education systems and provide access to affordable and quality higher education to the world.
Earlier this year, Statistics South Africa published an article on funding issues, which highlighted that more than half of the country’s youth aged 18–24 years did not have the financial means to pay for their tuition.
This is in addition to state universities being able to accommodate only about 20% of matriculants who qualified to study.
Regenesys, which is located in Sandton, Johannesburg, is making high-quality, recognised business education available online, at little or no cost to candidates that would otherwise not be able to access higher education opportunities.
The foundation also provides students with the digital devices needed to complete their courses.
How you can help
Regenesys needs volunteers for their fundraising projects. You can donate to their programme by clicking here.
