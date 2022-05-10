‘A chance for closure denied’, says Tshegofatso Pule’s family after Ntuthuko Shoba stalls sentencing for two months

Pretoria – The family of slain Tshegofatso Pule has expressed disappointment after the South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, postponed the sentencing proceedings of convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba to July 28. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the pre-sentencing proceedings which were scheduled for Tuesday could not continue because Shoba had opted to bring in his own probation officer.

“The report (from the private probation officer) is not yet ready. As the State we are ready to proceed. Unfortunately, the accused had to be provided with the opportunity to prepare a report in mitigation of sentence, hence the postponement of the matter to the 28th of July,” she told reporters at the court. Shoba’s team requested the lengthy postponement, submitting that the pre-sentencing report was not ready. In March, the court found Shoba guilty of murdering the pregnant Pule, who was his girlfriend.

Pule’s uncle, Tumisang Katake, said: “We would have loved to know the reasons why the pre-sentencing report could not be concluded. At the same time, in the interest of fairness we just have to allow. We can all sit here and mourn about what happened today here in court but the fact is, the matter has been postponed. “Again, we see a process whereby our family is being denied a chance of closure.” Pule was found shot and hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, in June 2020.

According to police reports, the 28-year-old also had stab wounds to her chest. She was last seen at Shoba’s residence. Muzikayise Malephane, who is serving 20 years for Pule’s murder, turned State witness and pointed the finger at Shoba as the mastermind behind the hit on his pregnant girlfriend.

Malephane, 31, confessed that he killed Pule as part of his deal. He told the State that Shoba had offered him up to R70 000 to kill her. Shoba had at first offered him R7 000 to kill Pule as he did not want his wife to know his girlfriend was pregnant. IOL