DURBAN - Shack dwellers' movement Abahlali baseMjondolo will hold a Heritage Month celebration in Gauteng on Saturday to show support for those affected by the recent xenophobic attacks in the province.
Abahlali said it had seen rapid growth in the Eastern Cape and Mpumulanga and was "steadily advancing" in Gauteng. The organisation has branches in five provinces, with KwaZulu-Natal housing its head office.
"Our movement continues to grow and to support the impoverished to organise themselves and to build a democratic counter-power to the state and capital," said the organisation on Friday evening.
"The recent xenophobic attacks were centred in Gauteng, and they continue in various neighbourhoods. In a number of neighbourhoods people continue to be removed from their homes by xenophobic mobs. Some of our members tell us that they are still sleeping with their IDs under their pillows.
"Our members in Gauteng have been doing excellent work, often in solidarity with our comrades in NUMSA, to build popular solidarity and opposition to xenophobia," said the organisation.