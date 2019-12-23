Pretoria - The AbaThembu nation on Monday saluted justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola for the early release of King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo.
Dalindyebo benefitted from the remission of prison sentences announcement earlier this month by president Cyril Ramaphosa.
"We wish to commend the honourable minister of Justice and Correctional Services, advocate Ronald Lamola, and the Department of Correctional Services for the release of his majesty King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo. The mountains of Mantentente in Bumbane, Mthatha, will once again echo a welcoming message to the house of Jongihlanga and the descendants of the AbaThembu nation," royal family spokesperson Daludumo Mtirara said in a statement.
"The absence of his majesty marked a period of division within the AbaThembu nation and the matter eventually landed in Grahamstown High Court under the lead of AbaThembu royal adviser, advocate Matthew Mpahlwa."
Mtirara said the period "also brought no peace, no stability, no unity and no social cohesion in the kingdom".