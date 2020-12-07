Actress Thembi Nyandeni honoured for her exploits in theatre
Johannesburg – Gauteng’s Arts and Culture MEC Mbali Hlophe has given actress Thembi Nyandeni a special award in recognition of her role in developing artists in theatre and showcasing artists in the Umoja production.
Nyandeni, who also plays the part of Mkabayi in Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya, was honoured at the Gauteng Ishashalazi Theatre Awards, which took place at The Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Friday evening.
The MEC said she recognised Nyandeni for her role in using artists that were showcased in Ishashalazi and Mtjeko dance festivals in her productions of Umoja.
“Congratulations to the winners, whose work continues to showcase Gauteng as the home of artistic excellence.
“We want to see an expansion of the arts within communities, going beyond the level and category of development but into the mainstream.
“For years, creative industries have proved to be one of the main contributors to the economy of Gauteng and we want to see this also making an impact at grassroots," said Hlophe.
A lifetime community theatre development award went to Lucky Khafela and Lucky Lekgodi.
Khafela founded the Tlhakanang Drama Group in 1990, an institution which is used to groom talent while Lekgodi was recognised for his efforts as sportsman, musician, composer, songwriter, choreographer, scriptwriter, dancer, film-maker and director.
Other winners included:
Best supporting male actor: Teboho Serapelo
Best supporting female actor: Tshepiso Fenyane
Best male actor: Mdengase Govuzela
Best female actor: Mbali Ntombela
Moment of brilliance: Dingaan Khanye, Blah Blah Brothers Production
Best music composed in a production: Generation of Stars, Kwanele
Best script: Thabang Mboshane, The Guy Code
Best director: Potsane Mohale, Blah Blah Brothers Production
Most promising dance production: Amakoporosho
Best dance production: Amagents
Most promising theatre production: Generation of Stars, Kwanele
Best theatre production: Tainted
IOL