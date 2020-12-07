Actress Thembi Nyandeni honoured for her exploits in theatre

Johannesburg – Gauteng’s Arts and Culture MEC Mbali Hlophe has given actress Thembi Nyandeni a special award in recognition of her role in developing artists in theatre and showcasing artists in the Umoja production.

Nyandeni, who also plays the part of Mkabayi in Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya, was honoured at the Gauteng Ishashalazi Theatre Awards, which took place at The Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Friday evening.

The MEC said she recognised Nyandeni for her role in using artists that were showcased in Ishashalazi and Mtjeko dance festivals in her productions of Umoja.

“Congratulations to the winners, whose work continues to showcase Gauteng as the home of artistic excellence.

“We want to see an expansion of the arts within communities, going beyond the level and category of development but into the mainstream.