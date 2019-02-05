Advocate Barry Roux Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Pretoria - Prominent defence advocate Barry Roux will lead controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary's legal team when the couple appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court again on Wednesday. Bushiri's attorney Terrence Baloyi confirmed Roux's inclusion in the legal team to IOL, adding that he'd been part of the team from the onset.

"He's been part of the team since day one... he just couldn't appear yesterday (Monday)," Baloyi told IOL.

Bushiri, leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), and his wife were arrested on Friday at their plush Sparkling Waters Resort in Rustenburg in the North West province, for crimes including fraud and money laundering.

Hawks national spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi revealed that the arrest related to a 2015 investigation and denied there was a personal vendetta against the controversial 'prophet'.

Mulaudzi said Bushiri’s tribulations centre around the infringement of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

“We are making allegations that there is monies that were used illegally during the transactions of some of the assets that Mr and Mrs Bushiri have,” he said.