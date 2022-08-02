Advocate Teffo a no show as Senzo Meyiwa trial set to resume next month

Durban - There has been yet another twist in the Senzo Meyiwa Trial. On Tuesday morning, Instructing attorney, TT Thobane, revealed that there had been no instruction to reappoint Advocate Malesela Teffo to represent four of the five men accused of the footballer's murder. Advocate Teffo was not present at court. Addressing the media on the steps of the Gauteng High Court, Thobane said he could not comment much on the matter and referred all questions to Teffo.

Story continues below Advertisement

Last week said he would be back to represent Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa. The matter will be postponed to September 5, and the accused have mandated Thobane to represent them. Accused 2 has announced that he wants to apply for bail and was advised to do so before the resumption of the trial. Last month, Teffo issued a letter regarding his decision to recuse himself. The long list of bizarre demands includes the removal of Police Minister Bheki Cele, who should also be investigated for abuse of power. He also said the trial must be separated from the fifth accused, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, and his defence counsel, advocate Zandile Mshololo.

Proceedings got off to a rocky start with Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela lambasting Thobane for referring to the last adjournment as an error. Maumela explained why the matter had to be adjourned. He further lamented about Teffo's letter inferring that he (Maumela) was involved in witchcraft. Maumela said he had a physican, he’s name is Jesus. IOL