Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Judgment was on Wednesday reserved in the AfriForum deputy CEO’s case of contempt of court. The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) brought in an urgent application to the court after Ernst Roets took to his social platform and posted the old flag merely hours after the court had declared its gratuitous display constituted hate speech.

AfriForum also filed an application for leave to appeal Judge Phineas Mojapelo's ruling that the "gratuitous" display of the old flag amounted to hate speech, and is still waiting to hear if this will be granted.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi who represented the NMF argued that Roets’ actions directly undermined the court’s decision as he did not use the flag for academic or research purposes.

Speaking after proceedings NMF CEO Sello Hatang said that “the NMF presented a strong case. Reality is that all of us should abide by the law”.

“None of us is above the law and we hope that the court will agree with us. It does not matter the size of your pockets or the color of your skin.”

SC Cedric Puckrin who argued on AfriForum’s behalf said the matter was a priority case.

“We believe that the case went well. Our concern is that the NMF came saying that they are here in the name of reconciliation while arguing in court that a civil rights activist must be thrown in jail,” Roets said.

A date for judgment would be announced after the court has reached its decision.

African News Agency (ANA)