AFU swoops on Edwin Sodi, Blackhead Consulting seizing assets, including a hot red Ferrari

Johannesburg - Curators of the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) Asset Forfeiture Unit have begun executing the freeze order of fraud and corruption accused businessman Edwin Sodi. This comes as the NPA and the Hawks continue with their crackdown on those implicated in corruption across the province since last week. Sodi and his company, Blackhead Consulting Firm, are implicated in the High profile R255m fraud and corruption case related to the Free State asbestos removal tender project. On Tuesday, the curators seized two of his luxury vehicles among other assets at the headquarters of his Blackhead Consulting firm in Bryanston, Johannesburg. https://rumble.com/vam08x-media-gather-outside-blackhead-consulting-hq.html?mref=qnnu&mc=mbuvt https://rumble.com/vam08x-media-gather-outside-blackhead-consulting-hq.html?mref=qnnu&mc=mbuvt Sodi is among a number of individuals, including senior government officials who were arrested and charged with fraud and corruption last week in relation to the R250m asbestos contract which was awarded to his company through an allegedly illegal unsolicited bid, before millions of rands were channeled to political heavyweights and top officials who were involved in the contract.

The State contends the work was never done and the government funds were wasted in the process.

The seven suspects are currently out on bail, with Sodi's bail having been set at R500 000 last week.

The freezing of Sodi's assets included his luxurious property in Bryanston which has been on the market for R85m.

On Tuesday, two of his luxury cars, a Porsche and a Ferrari, were seen entering the Blackhead Consulting premises for observation by the curators before they were dispatched for safe keeping by the AFU.

According to NPA spokesperson Sipho Mngwema, assets of all the other six suspects in the saga, including Energy director-general Thabani Zulu and Free State head of department Nthimose Mokhesi, were also being frozen.

Political Bureau