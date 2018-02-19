Cape Town - Ajay Gupta was in India when former president Jacob Zuma resigned on Wednesday night, according to the Times of India.

Ajay Gupta was declared a fugitive by the Hawks after he failed to hand himself over to authorities in relation to the controversial Estina Dairy Farm project that saw his family's residence in Johannesburg raided and several suspects arrested last week.

Among them were former Free State government officials and associates of the Guptas. The Hawks are also looking for Zuma's son Duduzane in connection with the case.

Last week, NGO Forensics For Justice offered a R500 000 reward for anyone who provided information regarding Ajay’s whereabouts. There was a further R100 000 if the tip-off led to an arrest. The NGO’s offer was valid until Sunday night, according to its website.

According to the Times of India, sources said that Ajay had attended a wedding in Agra and then arrived in Dehradun on February 13 where he stayed in his family's "palatial bungalow" till February 16. He reportedly did not leave the bungalow until Friday when he took a helicopter to an airport and left for an undisclosed location.

Sources told Times of India that he had been scheduled to stay in Dehradun till February 18 "but changed his plans after Zuma’s resignation". Local police reportedly escorted Ajay to the airport.

Times of India quotes an official as saying: “As far as the developments in South Africa are concerned, we have to date received no intimation from the South African embassy or police regarding anything related to the Gupta brothers. Since the family is a Z-category protectee, they inform the district police whenever they are visiting Dehradun and a security cover is arranged for them.”

