AK-47 rifles, grenades and ammo discovered in shallow grave in West Rand veld

Johannesburg – Police in the West Rand have discovered pistols, rifles, stun grenades and live ammunition, buried in a shallow grave in a veld. The police were alerted to the weapons, when members of the community in Krugersdorp were collecting firewood in the veld.

According to the police, the members of the community discovered the weapons and alerted the police about the discovery. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sell said police had opened an inquest docket to investigate the discovery. She said the weapons were discovered at about 10am on Thursday morning.

“It is alleged that on October 21, 2021, at about 10am, people were collecting firewood in the veld, when they stumbled upon a pack of stun grenades. “The police officials were notified and relevant police departments were immediately mobilised,” said Sello. The police said the weapons include four AK-47 rifles, 20 hand grenades, two 9 x 18mm firearms, ten detonators, and 16 AK-47 magazines with 480 rounds of ammunition, as well as a sealed box containing 700 rounds of ammunition.