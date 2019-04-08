Alexandra residents have been gathered outside the regional offices for almost an hour waiting for city officials to address them. PHOTO: Brenda Masilela/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - Alexandra residents on Monday vowed to sleep at the City of Johannesburg's Sandton regional offices if Mayor, Herman Mashaba fails to come and address them. The residents braved the cold on Monday and marched from Alexandra to Sandton to hand over a memorandum of grievances, after almost a week of protesting over lack of basic services, overcrowding and housing.

One of the organisers of the #AlexShutDown protest, Sandile Mavundla said they submitted a memorandum to the City in February and never got a response hence they have resorted to protesting.

* Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535.

African News Agency (ANA)