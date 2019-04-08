Pictire: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Protesting Alexandra residents remained undeterred by the heavy rain and said they would continue with their planned service delivery protest march on Monday to Sandton. By mid-morning residents had begun gathering at the San Kopano Community Centre, which is the meeting point ahead of the march.

The march was expected to start around 10 am.

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar, said they have geared up with a large contingent of officers who have been deployed to main routes to Sandton as well as on minor roads.

Taxi operators have also said the march won't affect the movement of taxis.

It’s been almost a week since residents embarked on protests calling on government to take action on their issues. Residents say they are "sick and tired" of lawlessness, poor service delivery and the increasing number of informal structures in the area.

African News Agency/ANA