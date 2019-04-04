A massive crowd gathered to protest against lack of houses and services in Alexandra yesterday. Photo: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

Alexandra - Joburg authorities have confirmed there is no protest action taking place in Alexandra township on Thursday morning. This despite reports that, despite the shutdown being called off for now, some people continued to protest in the area.

Protest organiser Sandile Mavundla told EWN the protest, which was set to head to Sandton, had been temporarily called off over "security concerns".

He told the news site they had received information that security guards had been hired to harass protesters and disrupt the event and as a result, decided to halt the march for now.

Despite reports that some residents were continuing with the protest, JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said no protest taking place.

"There's no protest at this point in time. There are no protests," Minnaar told IOL.

He added however, that police would continue monitoring the situation.

On Wednesday morning, a protest flared up in the area over service delivery, lawlessness and the city's failure to stop the rapid growth of illegal structures.

The city's DA leadership meanwhile, was embroiled in a spat with the ANC over the lack of service delivery in the township.