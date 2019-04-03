Photo: @MichaelSun168/Twitter.

JOHANNESBURG - A protest which has broken out in Johannesburg's Alexandra township over poor basic services is under control, the city's metro police department said on Wednesday. Alexandra residents, angry that the city council has not developed the area and has not clamped down on illegal structures, barricaded roads with rocks and burning tyres.

The blockades had since been moved aside, with traffic now flowing, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said.

"The situation in Alexandra is under control. Two protesters have been arrested and the rest have been dispersed and a huge contingent of officers has been deployed since 3 am this morning" he said.

Reports said community members were accusing the city of Johannesburg of failing to stop the rapid growth of illegal structures and had vowed to press on with the protest until they heard from mayor Herman Mashaba.

The mayor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

African News Agency (ANA)