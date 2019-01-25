File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - The city of Johannesburg has suspended all services in areas near Tembisa in Midrand following violent protests by residents over lack of adequate housing. The city has customer service centres in Rabie Ridge, Ivory Park, Ebony Park and Mayibuye that help residents with account payments and enquiries, credit control arrangements, meter investigation requests and reconnection of services that have been cut off, among many others.

Member of the mayoral committee for finance Funzela Ngobeni said council officials in Rabie Ridge, Ivory Park, Ebony Park and Mayibuye had been threatened on Thursday during protests.

Council employees were forcefully removed from their offices by protestors who demanded that services be discontinued.

"We cannot put the lives of our staff members at stake. We understand the frustration behind the demands, however, violent behaviour is never a solution," Ngobeni said.

Business was suspended for the day as management attending the issue of safety for employees.

African News Agency (ANA)