All set for Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Pretoria, says embassy

Pretoria – Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa is scheduled to join Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong at the virtual Chinese New Year celebrations, also called the Spring Festival, which celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese lunar calendar. “The Chinese New Year is the most prominent and celebrated Chinese holiday. It is not only the beginning of the year but also a time for family reunion,” the Chinese Embassy in Pretoria said.

Across China, frenzied celebrations often last for around two weeks, and the festivities are marked by Chinese people and others from East Asia all across the globe. This is the year of tiger in Chinese zodiac. It starts from February 1 and will end in January 2023. The first week of festivities – from 1-7 February this year – is also a national public holiday in China. “In celebration of the 2022 Chinese New Year, Ambassador Chen Xiaodong and Madame Zhang Bin request the pleasure of your company at the virtual Spring Festival celebration on Friday,” the embassy said.

“Ambassador Chen and the Minister Mthethwa will extend festive greetings for the New Year.” Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa. File Picture: GCIS Before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chinese Spring Festival at the embassy was a major highlight on the Pretoria arts and diplomatic calendars where the giant opens its giant doors to local communities, artists and international performers. Economically, South Africa and China are strong business and trading partners.