Alleged Joburg day care rapist still at large, 'sent away' by owner

Johannesburg - On Monday The Star published a story following our discovery into a web of paedophilia at a day care centre in Tshepisong, Krugersdorp. On Sunday, the family of a 4-year-old girl, confirmed to The Star that their child was raped, allegedly by the son of the day care centre owner who lives at the property.

The Star was also informed by neighbours that virginity testing had happened at the day care centre without the knowledge of parents. An alleged rapist is still at large. On arrival at the centre on Monday, The Star was met by two neighbours who claimed that the owner’s older son had attempted to rape one of the neighbours and a case was opened but later dropped. The victim, who identified herself as Ntsoaki, confirmed opening the case.

While the Star's team camped outside the centre to take pictures and get comment from the owner, she refused to come out of her gate. On the phone, the owner said: "I was not there when the thing happened so I don’t know why your newspaper is here. The community gave me options, they said I must send my son away or shut down my crèche. I sent my son away. I’m still waiting for police tests.“ The incident allegedly started on August 29 when the grandchild (who The Star has seen) went to play with friends at the house opposite hers, where the centre is run, and was later raped.

The granny says when the child returned from the neighbour’s home she began to act strangely and locked herself in the bathroom. She said the child was crying because her genitals were painful. Police spokesperson Solomon Sibiya told The Star that police were investigating the matter. He said the issue was sensitive because it involved children and the children who were there when the alleged rape happened would be asked to make statements. People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa), a women's rights NGO, and the Gauteng Department of Social Development called The Star for details with the department, saying they were sending social workers to intervene and look into shutting down the centre on Monday.