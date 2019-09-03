Six-year-old Amy-Lee de Jager. Picture: Facebook

Johannesburg - A Grade R pupil kidnapped in front of a primary school in Vanderbijlpark has been found, police confirmed on Tuesday morning. Amy-Lee de Jager, 6, was snatched by four balaclava-clad men in front of Kollegepark Primary School as she, her mother and her five-year-old brother were getting out of the car.

The suspects allegedly shoved her brother aside and grabbed the little girl before speeding off.

A frantic search ensued for the Grade R pupil on Monday, with reports emerging that the kidnappers had demanded a R2m ransom.

Police on Tuesday however, confirmed that the six-year-old has been found.

"Amy was found this morning and she is undergoing a medical examination at a local hospital.

"The investigation into her disappearance and sudden reappearance is still on-going. It is our appeal that this investigation be allowed to take its course," national police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo told IOL.



