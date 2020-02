ANC MP hijacked in Sebokeng









File picture: Pixabay Cape Town - ANC MP Judith Tshabalala was hijacked in the Vaal in Gauteng on Saturday evening. ANC spokesperson in Gauteng, Bones Modise, confirmed on Sunday that Tshabalala was in Sebokeng when the incident took place. He said the MP was driving a Range Rover Evoque. He said Tshabalala lost everything she had including her cellphone and other personal belongings when the hijackers took the car. “She is home now, she is unharmed,” said Modise.

“The case of hijacking was opened at the Sebokeng police station,” he said, adding that the matter was now in the hands of the police.

Tshabalala is the second MP to be attacked this year.

Two months ago DA MP Cameron Mackenzie was shot and wounded during a botched robbery in Dainfern, Joburg.

Mackenzie was returning from a shopping mall when he was confronted by armed robbers at the gate of an estate.

He was shot and wounded and he underwent surgery. A man was later arrested for the attack on Mackenzie.

Political Bureau