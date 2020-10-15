Angelo Agrizzi checks in to hospital after spending night in Joburg jail

Johannesburg – Corruption accused Angelo Agrizzi has checked into a public hospital after spending a night in jail on Wednesday, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed on Thursday. The former Bosasa chief operations officer has also made an urgent bid in the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg on Thursday, to overturn the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court’s decision to deny him bail. Agrizzi was seen in court carrying a small oxygen device. He had not been able to attend court two weeks ago when his co-accused, former ANC parlimentarian Vincent Smith, appeared in court. Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed Agrizzi had checked into hospital. “The Department of Correctional Services can confirm that Remand Detainee, Angelo Agrizzi, has been transferred to an external public hospital in order to receive further medical attention.

“All inmates are entitled to healthcare services in line with correctional provisions. His condition will continue to be monitored,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Agrizzi’s lawyer, Daniel Witz, said earlier on Thursday that his client had granted him power of attorney to serve papers to the Investigating Directorate, the NPA and Magistrate Phillip Venter, who denied him bail on Wednesday.

Agrizzi signed the power of attorney while in jail.

Sindisiwe Twala for the Investigating Directorate, confirmed an appeal had been filed on Thursday.

The application to be released on bail follows Venter’s decision to deny him bail after the court ruled Agrizzi was a severe flight risk after the State argued in court he had failed to disclose that he had moved millions to offshore bank accounts in Italy and had already purchased a luxurious car and property.

The State alleged he was preparing to flee the country.

Citing the country’s porous borders and the fact he could escape the country, for a lengthy and costly extradition battle to ensue, Venter denied him bail.

IOL