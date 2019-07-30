Angry Tshwane municipal workers block intersections with buses as part of their salary increase protest. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - City of Tshwane employees continued with a protest for higher pay on Tuesday, blocking roads despite a court order barring them from disrupting traffic. Hundreds of disgruntled workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) took to the streets on Monday, illegally blocking all major routes into the central business district while demanding an 18 percent salary increase and an end to labour brokering.

The Tshwane council obtained an interdict against Samwu prohibiting the strike.

Member of mayoral committee for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge said the city had suspended A Re Yeng and Tshwane Bus Services operations after some routes were blocked by striking bus drivers.

"We strongly condemn this action and assure the public that criminal charges of theft will be laid against those involved, as well as disciplinary cases opened," she said.

"What was not anticipated, was our own drivers intimidating security and taking the city buses without authorisation and using our buses to block the street."

