Pretoria – EFF leader Julius Malema will on Tuesday lead protesters to the Ugandan high commission in Pretoria, condemning the East African nation’s Bill which criminalises identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ). Uganda already has a ban on same-sex relationships, but lawmakers felt that the current legislation was falling short.

Reuters reports that the bill, if signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni, imposes the death penalty for those who commit “aggravated homosexuality”, defined as same-sex relations with people under the age of 18 or when the perpetrator is HIV positive, among other categories. EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the bill which has sailed through Uganda’s Parliament is “inhumane”. A poster of the EFF picket scheduled to take place at the Ugandan High Commission in Pretoria on Tuesday “The EFF reiterates its utter condemnation of the inhumane Anti-Homosexuality Bill passed by the parliament of Uganda on March 21, 2023. Fundamentally, the parliament of Uganda has legalised bigotry,” said Thambo.

“Further, the Anti-Homosexuality Bill contravenes the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights. It negates Uganda’s commitment in complying and being accountable to uphold and respect human rights. It detrimentally gives the state power to imprison its people based on their identity and/or consensual sexual assimilation.” Thambo said the EFF is calling on “all progressive forces to join the picket at the diplomatic mission”. “The EFF, as a protest movement with an unwavering commitment to marginalised and oppressed groups of people will picket at the Uganda high commission. We call on all progressive forces to stand in solidarity with the Ugandan lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people to join the picket led by the EFF’s commander-in-chief Julius Malema,” said Thambo.

The EFF is demanding that Uganda respects the rights of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people. File Picture Last month, MenEngage Africa, a social change network, said the LGBTQIA+ community in Uganda has been under sustained and increasing attack in recent months from politicians, religious leaders, and other public figures. “This has manifested itself in the form of a perilous and false portrayal of LGBTI+ people as a threat to children and traditional norms. This deliberate framing has created an environment in which anti-LGBTI+ sentiment is normalised, both in the public and private institutions,” the global alliance of organisations said. MenEngage Africa said it was deeply concerned and disheartened that lawmakers chose to violate the rights of others in the name of religious or traditional beliefs.