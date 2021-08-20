Armed robber who stormed Joburg shop nabbed

Johannesburg - Gauteng police have arrested a 41-year-old man who allegedly robbed a store at gunpoint on Thursday afternoon. He is due to appear in court soon.

The suspect was allegedly one of three men, tow of them armed, who stormed the Safe Price Wholesale on Thursday afternoon, under the pretence of being customers. They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and at least three cellphones. Joburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said police and security personnel arrested a 41-year-old suspect on Thursday.

He would be charged with business robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. “It is alleged that three suspects robbed retail shop Safe Price Wholesale, corner Kruis and Jeppe streets. “They entered the shop, pretending to be customers, and two produced firearms. They took an undisclosed amount of money from the tills and three cellphones before they fled the scene.

“The owner of the shop screamed for help and security guards gave chase,” said Mbele. One of the men was apprehended and police officers recovered an unlicensed firearm with live rounds. “The firearm will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if it was used in the commission of other serious and violent crimes.

“Two suspects are still at large with the money and cellphones of the victims,” said Mbele. Johannesburg Central Station Commander Brigadier Irvin Perumal commended the police and security personnel who apprehended the suspect, saying it showed a good working relationship between the police and the security guards. Mbele said investigations were ongoing to apprehend the two suspects.