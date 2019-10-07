The guns recovered by police after a botched shop robbery in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: SA Police Service

Johannesburg - Ordinary people on Sunday came to the rescue of a shop owner who was being robbed by armed men when they made a citizens arrest. Recounting events that led to the botched robbery on Sunday along Mooi and Albertian Sisulu streets, police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said: “The suspect forced him inside the shop and he was joined by two of his accomplices.

"Two suspects who had firearms demanded money. The brother of the shop owner screamed for help and the suspects tried to flee from the Scene."

Mbele said one of the suspects was intercepted by members of the public before he could flee. Police had to rescue the injured suspect after he was assaulted. The arrested suspect is in hospital under police guard.

He said police gave chase and apprehend the second suspect. Police recovered two firearms with live rounds.