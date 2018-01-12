Johannesburg - The Public Servants Association of South Africa on Friday strongly condemned the killing of Magistrate Victor Mabunda in a shooting incident outside his house.

Mabunda, who worked at Cullinan Magistrate's Court, was shot four times by unknown assailants in the driveway of his Bronkhorspruit residence, east of Pretoria, on Wednesday night. He was declared dead on the scene and nothing was taken from him.

"The PSA is dismayed that the life of a person tasked with upholding justice has to end in such a way. The union calls upon the South African Police Service (SAPS) to thoroughly investigate this case and to speedily arrest the perpetrators," PSA general manager Ivan Fredericks, said in a statement.

Police said a witness reported seeing green Toyota Rave 4 vehicle driving away from the scene. They said no arrest had yet been made but they were looking into a possible link to cases Mabunda was involved in.

African News Agency/ANA