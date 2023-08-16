Assault case opened after altercation over dreadlocks at Midrand school

A video that has been doing the rounds on social media sparked outcry after it went viral, showing a man pushing a 13-year-old learner and woman at the school.

A case of common assault has been opened with police after an altercation that took place at Crowthorne Christian Academy.

It is believed there was a dispute over the learner’s dreadlocks. The video shows the Grade 8 learner being forcefully removed from class for allegedly wearing hair extensions, something the school took issue with due to a new hair policy that was implemented.

The video shows the mother telling a man: "I will make sure to expose you. Do not touch my child."

The video shows the mother telling a man: “I will make sure to expose you. Do not touch my child.”

The video then cuts to the man telling another woman (also believed to be a staff member): “Shame on you, shame on you. You have no politeness or kindness in your heart. You have no empathy. You are a racist person that is ignorant that does not understand who we are. You should be ashamed.”