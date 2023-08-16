Assault case opened after altercation over dreadlocks at Midrand school

A case of common assault has been opened with police after an altercation that took place at Crowthorne Christian Academy.
A video that has been doing the rounds on social media sparked outcry after it went viral, showing a man pushing a 13-year-old learner and woman at the school.
It is believed there was a dispute over the learner’s dreadlocks. The video shows the Grade 8 learner being forcefully removed from class for allegedly wearing hair extensions, something the school took issue with due to a new hair policy that was implemented.
An assault charge has been opened with police— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 15, 2023
after a man is seen pushing a minor. There was a dispute over the learner’s extentions/dreadlocks. The incident took place at the Crowthorne Christian School in Midrand, Johannesburg. Video as received. pic.twitter.com/sI2rNTeydN
The video shows the mother telling a man: “I will make sure to expose you. Do not touch my child.”
The video then cuts to the man telling another woman (also believed to be a staff member): “Shame on you, shame on you. You have no politeness or kindness in your heart. You have no empathy. You are a racist person that is ignorant that does not understand who we are. You should be ashamed.”
The video then shows the learner being pushed out of the class, as the learner says that he had no right to push her and accused him of being a racist.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi could not confirm that a case was opened to IOL but told the Sowetan Live that a case of common assault was opened.
