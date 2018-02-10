At least 13 people were injured, some seriously, when two trucks and seven other vehicles collided on the N1 at the 14th Avenue off-ramp in Constantia Kloof in Johannesburg on Saturday morning. Photo: Arrive Alive website

Johannesburg - At least 13 people were injured, some seriously, when two trucks and seven other vehicles collided on the N1 at the 14th Avenue off-ramp in Constantia Kloof in Johannesburg on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

When ER24 arrived on the scene just after 10am a lot of wreckage was found in the road, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

"Traffic was also heavily backed up. Upon further assessment, paramedics found that at least 13 people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported."

ER24, as well as other medical services on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known, she said.

African News Agency/ANA