Wednesday, July 5, 2023

At least 16 people killed in Boksburg nitrate oxide inhalation disaster

At least 16 people have died from inhaling nitrate oxide in Boksburg. Photo: Screengrab

Published 1h ago

At least 16 people have been confirmed dead at the Angelo informal settlement near Boksburg in Gauteng, following nitrate inhalation believed to be associated with illegal mining activities in the area. The initial death toll was reported as 24 but was revised down to 16 as the night progressed.

William Ntladi, spokesperson for the Disaster and Emergency Management Services in the City of Ekurhuleni, clarified that there was no explosion, contrary to widespread reports.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Ntladi stated, "We received a call about a gas explosion, but upon arrival, we found that a nitrate oxide cylinder had leaked, leading to inhalation poisoning among the people in and around the Angelo informal settlement."

A secondary search is being conducted to locate other possible casualties within the shacks surrounding the area where the nitrate oxide cylinder was found.

Ntladi emphasized that there was no explosion, and the scene is being treated as a crime scene, with law enforcement, forensic photographers, and pathologists present.

“The search for additional casualties will continue throughout the night as the unfolding scene is closely monitored.

In January, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that the death toll from a gas explosion in Boksburg in December had risen to 40.

The gas explosion occurred when a gas tanker became stuck under a bridge and subsequently exploded on Christmas Eve last year.

IOL

