Johannesburg - The City of Joburg said on Thursday that its Group Forensic and Investigations Services was probing a case of attempted burglary at Ennerdale clinic, south of Johannesburg, after criminals tried but failed to gain entry into the health facility over the weekend.

The incident comes just a few weeks after the same clinic was burgled when a computer and a blood pressure machine were stolen.

Member of the Mayoral Committee responsible for Health and Social Development, Dr Mpho Phalatse, condemned the incident and called on the community of Ennerdale to assist in securing the facility.

"It is important that we work together to secure our facilities. We cannot allow acts of criminality to compromise the quality of service to our people," Phalatse said in a statement.

"I have reported the attempted break-in to our Group Forensic and Investigations Unit under General Shadrack Sibiya to assist my department in apprehending those involved."

Phalatse said it was concerning that health facilities in the City of Joburg are being targeted by criminals.

Phalatse said that operations at the clinic have not been affected and an extra security guard will be provided.

African News Agency/ANA