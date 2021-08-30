Attempted murder charges for fitness trainer who allegedly strangled, assaulted female JMPD officer

Johannesburg - An e-hailing driver came to the rescue of a JMPD female officer who was allegedly strangled by a suspected speeding motorist in the south of Johannesburg on Sunday night. The motorist, a 24-year-old fitness trainer, was arrested by private security guards after the e-hailing driver and a woman came to the strangled officer's rescue.

According to JMPD, the suspect was driving at high speed in a Volkswagen Jetta when the officer gave chase and eventually managed to stop the motorist. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the officer called for back-up and went to the motorist, calling for him to wait until other officers arrived. The motorist, a white man, allegedly hurled derogatory insults, assaulted and strangled the officer, who was saved by a passing e-hailing driver.

“While making her way back to the patrol vehicle, the man suddenly grabbed her from behind and started strangling her. As she was losing her breath, he picked her up, and threw her on to the ground. He kicked her in the face, swearing at her, yelling racial slurs, calling her offensive and derogatory names. “An e-hailing driver and a client stopped to assist the officer as they realised that the situation was extremely serious. They shouted, telling the man to leave the officer, and when he saw them, he said that the officer was the one assaulting him. “They told him that they witnessed everything and that he is not the victim,” said Fihla.

According to Fihla, the suspect slammed the officer to the ground in full view of the witnesses, and allegedly kicked her again. “The e-hailing driver intervened and managed to stop him from assaulting the officer. During the altercation, Fidelity ADT Security personnel came to assist and the man was placed under arrest,” said Fihla. Police said the suspect, a fitness trainer, was detained at Johannesburg Central SAPS for attempted murder, assault GBH, resisting arrest and reckless and negligent driving.

“The suspect was locked in the back of the patrol vehicle.On their way to the police station he started banging and kicking, saying that if those people didn't come to her rescue he was going to kill her like the officer that was killed in Pretoria,” said Fihla. “The JMPD management condemns the attack on police officials, especially female officers. We hope that this arrest will set an example that unwarranted attacks on police officials and women will not be tolerated. We wish the officer a speedy recover,” said Fihla. The officer, meanwhile, was taken to Milpark Hospital with injuries on her head, face, left eye and right shoulder, sustained from the suspect's beating.