Baby Trade Episode 4: A father to many, maybe, this is Teboho’s Tale

A father to many… maybe… Entitled Teboho’s Tale, Episode 4 of Independent Media’s Docuseries, Baby Trade, was released onFriday.

Teboho Tsotetsi is husband to Sibongile Tsotetsi, partner to Gosiame Thamara Sithole (also known as Modiehi Maria Leemisa/Sithole). He also considers himself father to the Tembisa 10 – the now infamous decuplets believed to have been born in a Pretoria hospital in June this year. An African proverb says that “Children are the reward of life.”

That being the case, Teboho Tsotetsi should have been richly rewarded for his fatherhood. Having already had several children with his traditional wife, Sibongile, Episode 4 shows how he forms an attraction and attachment to the abundantly fertile Gosiame Sithole. As Tsotetsi says in his interview, her pregnancy “came as a surprise.” Teboho’s Tale is also a love story. A man who meets a woman and falls in love with her and will stand by her side, no matter what.

As his story unfolds, he confirms Sithole’s growing condition, putting paid to the claims of fake pregnancy touted by the South African Government, Steve Biko Academic Hospital, and several sectors of the local and international media. Whilst Teboho accompanies Gosiame to two of her “check-ups” he does not meet or speak to her doctors…yet, on 7th June 2021, he receives the news that Gosiame has had her babies – seven boys and three girls…however, he has still not seen them. Viasen Soobramoney, editorial director of Baby Trade, says: “There have been many twists and turns in piecing together what supposedly took place on 7th June 2021. Teboho Tsotetsi’s testament has been crucial to this process as what follows the ‘birth’ of the babies, lends credence to a cover-up of mega proportions. Some of this we will tackle in a forthcoming episode.”