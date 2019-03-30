A man was seriously injured when the bakkie he was driving hit the curb and rolled on the corner on Westrup and Delfos extension in Vanderbijlpark while being pursued by police. Picture: ER24

Vanderbijlpark - A man was seriously injured when the bakkie he was driving hit the curb and rolled on the corner on Westrup and Delfos extension in Vanderbijlpark while being pursued by police in the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics said.

"He and two others in the vehicle were being chased down by the South African Police Service and the community police service at the time," ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said on Saturday.