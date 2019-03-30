Vanderbijlpark - A man was seriously injured when the bakkie he was driving hit the curb and rolled on the corner on Westrup and Delfos extension in Vanderbijlpark while being pursued by police in the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics said.
"He and two others in the vehicle were being chased down by the South African Police Service and the community police service at the time," ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said on Saturday.
ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene around 1am to find the two passengers being arrested and the driver "in some distress". He was assessed, treated, and transported to Mediclinic Emfuleni for further care. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown to ER24, Campbell said.
African News Agency/ANA