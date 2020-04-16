Bank of China donates Personal Protective Equipment to Gauteng Health Department

Covid-19 has spread across the world and the outbreak in South Africa has become increasingly severe. South African government departments, police and medical personnel are facing a shortage of protective equipment.

Recognising the severe challenges the epidemic presents, Bank of China Limited Johannesburg branch (BOCJHB) has actively promoted the anti-pandemic and anti-pandemic support work being done in South Africa.

On April 14, BOCJHB donated 30 000 face masks to the Gauteng Provincial Department of Health for medical workers on the frontline. The Vice Governor of Gauteng, the Deputy Director of the Health Department of Gauteng, Mr. Tang Zhongdong, Consul General of the Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg, and the Dr. Li Tao, CEO of BOCJHB attended the handover ceremony.





Mr. Tang Zhongdong and Dr. Li Tao displayed the slogan of anti-panemic of Bank of China.

Media interview session.

Dr. Li Tao said at the donation ceremony that South Africa is facing the spread of the pandemic, and various types of protection resources are insufficient. During the severe pandemic in China, South Africa actively donated anti-pandemic materials to China. Now is the time for us to return. "We will Join hands with the people of South Africa to fight against COVID-19. We should also make more contributions to fight against COVID-19 and we are together. "

Up to now, 2415 cases of new coronary pneumonia in South Africa have been diagnosed and 27 cases have died. Affected by COVID-19, from March 27th, South Africa implemented a 21-day nationwide lockdown On April 9, South African President Ramaphosa announced that the lockdown would be extended for two weeks to the end of April. During the lockdown period, except for the relevant public services and necessary security personnel, all other personnel must stay at home, only seek medical treatment, purchase necessities of life, etc., and are allowed to leave the residence temporarily. As the "bridgehead" of Africa, BOCJHB has always been taking social responsibility and serving China - South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership as its core. It not only puts employee health and safety first, but also distributes anti-pandemic PPEs such as face masks and hand sanitizers for employees every day. And disinfect the workplace, at the same time formulate a business continuity plan for a special period, to ensure that during the lockdown period to continue to provide financial services to our customers, and contribute to fight against COVID-19 in South Africa.