‘Best December of his life,’- R25 million Powerball Plus winner claims his prize

The best December of his life. That’s how a man who bagged the R25 million Powerball Plus jackpot has described his big win. The man who is in his 50s, won an amount of R25,287,948.10 from the December 1, draw.

According to National Lottery, Ithuba the winning ticket was purchased at a Pick ’n Pay in Pretoria. He told Ithuba it was the best December of his life, ending off the year as a multi-millionaire. The winner said he had been playing the National Lottery since its inception in South Africa.

He said while he has never won anything before this jackpot, he maintained a steadfast belief that his day to win would come. So what does the winner plan to do with the new win? He plans on renting out his current home and acquiring a new house in the suburbs.