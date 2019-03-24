Johannesburg - A 38-year-old man was killed when the motorbike he was riding crashed into the Armco barrier at the Redding interchange south of Johannesburg on Sunday morning, paramedics said.
ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 8.15am to find the motorbike wedged underneath the barrier, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.
"The body of the biker was found lying some distance away in the bush. Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," Meiring said.
African News Agency (ANA)