COO of BLSA Busisiwe Mavuso gives the closing remarks at the Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) and SA SME Fund launch at Discovery, Sandton. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Black Business Council (BBC) on Wednesday congratulated Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa and Busisiwe Mavuso on their appointment as CEOs of Naspers South Africa and Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA), respectively. Mahanyele-Dabengwa, previously executive chair at investment group Sigma Capital, was announced as CEO of Africa's largest public company's South African unit ahead of an offshore listing of its valuable international assets.

Meanwhile, Mavuso assumed the position of BLSA chief executive on Monday after previously serving as its chief operating officer since November 2017.

Mavuso succeeds Bonang Mohale who stepped down and was appointed as non-executive director of Bidvest.

In a statement, said these two formidable women possess the requisite set of skills, qualifications and experience to steer their organisations forward.

"The BBC wishes Mahanyele-Dabengwa, Mavuso and Mohale well and will partner with them as we seek to level the economic playing field to ensure that the majority black people play a meaningful role in the mainstream economy of South Africa," it said.

"We are positive that he will continue to push for the brand of socio-economic transformation that places black economic empowerment at the centre of economic growth."

African News Agency (ANA)