Bodies of 3 boys found in stormwater trench as heavy rain continues to pound Tshwane

PRETORIA - The bodies of three boys, two aged 10 and one aged nine, were found in a stormwater trench under construction in Tambo Extension 1 in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, late on Saturday afternoon. “The Tshwane Emergency Services Department [ESD] responded to the incident just after 5pm. Upon arrival at the scene, emergency services personnel discovered the three bodies which were declared dead by paramedics,” Tshwane ESD spokesperson Charles Mabaso said. “The bodies had allegedly been recovered by bystanders from the stormwater trench which had accumulated water due to the heavy rains experienced from [Friday] and [Saturday].” He said the scene has been handed over to the South African Police Service for a full investigation into how the tragedy occurred. “The City of Tshwane offers its condolences to the bereaved families and all affected by the untimely passing of the young boys,” said Mabaso.

As heavy rain continue to pound South Africa’s capital city and different parts of the country, the Tshwane ESD recently cautioned community members to prioritise safety after severe thunderstorms, accompanied by hail, damaged roofs and uprooted trees in parts of Pretoria.

“We call upon residents to remain vigilant and consider their safety as a priority during this rainy season,” said Mabaso.

Earlier this month, Mabaso said the ESD’s disaster management officials were dispatched to a house in Soshanguve Block L and the Soshanguve police station barracks where roofs were affected by ravaging storms.

“The officials issued relief to the affected family in the form of blankets and plastic sheeting. The department sends out a word of appreciation to the members of the community who had already helped cover the affected house with a polyethylene tent,” he said.

“The family had already made alternative accommodation arrangements for the affected people and the affected members at the police barracks were accommodated on the premises.”

He said firefighters had to cut trees that had been uprooted by the storm to clear the blocked R80/Bushveld Road near the Soshanguve police station and the local magistrates’ court.

The ESD called on residents to use the toll free number 107 to report emergency incidents.

– African News Agency (ANA), editing by Jacques Keet