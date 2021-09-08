Body of Grade R pupil Khomanani Mawa, who fell in a manhole, found

Johannesburg – The body of a Gauteng Grade R pupil who fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Orange Farm, Joburg, has been found more than 4km away in Evaton, the Emfuleni Municipality said on Wednesday. Khomanani Mawa, 6, fell to his death on Sunday while playing with friends.

A multipronged effort by the City of Joburg, Emfuleni Municipality, the Midvaal Municipality and the SAPS kicked off on Sunday in efforts to recover the young boy’s body. The teams used drone technology, search and rescue teams, water and sanitation officials, fire brigade officials, excavators and TLBs in a bid to recover the body. Khomanani’s lifeless body was discovered around 3pm by the Mfuleni search team, municipal spokesperson Lebo Mofokeng told IOL on Wednesday.

As the body was discovered, other teams were searching in numerous other locations, she said. “The family has been with us during the search from Day 1. Fortunately, or unfortunately, when the body was discovered, they were not at the scene, they were at another location searching,” said Mofokeng. She explained that the municipality had used excavators as well as the TLB to dig at the site where the young boy’s body was found.

She said the body was spotted by the TLB operator. “It's been a bitter sweet day, we are grateful the body was found and we extend our condolences to the family. “He was just a young boy, he did not deserve to die like that,” said Mofokeng.