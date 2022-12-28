Boksburg explosion: Death toll rises to 26

Pretoria - The death toll from the Boksburg explosion has now climbed up to 26 and two people are still missing. This comes after a truck carrying gas got stuck under a bridge on Christmas Eve.

After it got stuck, the gas container started leaking, resulting in an explosion that caused extensive damage to public and private infrastructure, as well as loss of life and many left seriously injured. On Wednesday Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi went to visit the bereaved families and to offer support where needed. “The last 48 hours have been very difficult ... Sadly the numbers are climbing, they are climbing at a disturbing rate and we have agreed that only the numbers verified by the police will be publicised,” he said.

A 32-year-old was arrested on Saturday evening at a private hospital where he was receiving medical treatment for minor injuries. He was charged with culpable homicide. However, on Wednesday morning he was released from custody as there is ‘no case’ against him.

According to a report by News24, media waiting at the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday were told by an official from the National Prosecuting Authority there was no case against the driver. This is because provincial police said there was not enough evidence against him. “It is with a heavy heart that the said driver was released. I immediately sought an explanation from the police and the NPA and they gave me a detailed explanation. They are only ready with one charge of reckless driving and also destroying state property,” Lesufi added.

