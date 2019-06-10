JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni has announced a planned electricity supply interruption in Boksburg on Wednesday 12 June.

The city said the interruption which is set to occur from 8am to 4pm is due to the installation of 11kV switchgear to the electricity infrastructure.

Areas that will be affected by the interruption include Comet and Angelo.





"Residents are warned to treat all electricity installations as live at all times. The City of Ekurhuleni apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused," said Themba Gadebe, spokesperson for the City of Ekurhuleni.





* Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535.





African News Agency (ANA)