Boksburg tanker explosion: Calls mount for transport companies to check routes and ensure drivers are qualified

Johannesburg – South Africa is still reeling after 15 people died and 30 were injured when a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg on Christmas Eve. The nearby OR Tambo Memorial Hospital was damaged and patients were moved to other facilities.

The driver of the tanker survived the incident and has been arrested. He faces multiple culpable homicide charges. The tragedy has lead to discussions on social media and in homes about safety management of transport for dangerous goods and the routes taken by drivers. The explosion is still being investigated.

Risk management consultancy Riskonet Africa says the incident should be a warning to transport companies to make sure they have a clear idea of what routes their drivers are taking and the need to ensure that a pre-trip evaluation of any potential danger is done. Once that is determined, at no point should there be any deviation from the plan, especially when hazardous materials are involved. Riskonet Africa put the spotlight on tracking technology.

“Transport and planning managers are able, using modern GPS tracking technology, to know at every juncture where their vehicles are. The question is, however, is it being used optimally?” said strategic risk principal Volker von Widdern. “Transport companies in the business of moving hazardous goods can also make use of historical data and select routes based on clear risk analysis using average accident and road condition values derived from statistical information, indicating routes which will not only be the safest, but which carry less volume, particularly during peak times,” he said. Von Widdern urged companies to make sure that their drivers had the right qualifications and were assessed regularly on their knowledge of emergency procedures.

Ensuring that their vehicles met safety standards before embarking on any journey should also be a priority. The delivery of gas supplies is usually associated with tight deadlines. This adds pressure to the delivery schedule. This may escalate risk because there is a higher likelihood that standard operating procedures will be breached. Calls are mounting for traffic authorities and municipalities to re-examine local road signage to make sure that dangers, such as low bridges, are properly marked.