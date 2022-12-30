Boksburg tanker explosion: Truck driver did everything in his power to alert people of danger, says company

Durban - The driver of a tanker that exploded on Christmas Eve in Boksburg had tried to move members of the public away from danger. As of today, the death toll stood at 35 people.

According to reports by News24, the labour outsourcing company which employed the driver, said he was not negligent and that he tried to warn people of the danger. Innovative Staffing Solutions said following urgent investigations, the company could confirm that the driver was not negligent and did everything in his power to alert people to the danger of the situation, News24 reported.

The 32-year-old driver was initially arrested and charged with multiple counts of culpable homicide, negligent causing of an explosion resulting in death (Act 26 of 1956, Section 27 (2)) and malicious damage to property. However, on December 27, police said the suspect was interviewed and released on warning by the police, pending further investigations. Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said as soon as investigations are concluded, the case docket will be sent to court for a decision.

Arnoux Maré, the director of Innovative Staffing Solutions said the driver had been on his way from Richards Bay to Botswana and after an overnight stop had taken an incorrect route. According to News24, despite the bridge heights boards being illegible, the truck driver first stopped the truck to establish if it would fit under the bridge.

Maré said the driver did not realise that the incline at the bottom of the bridge would raise the back of the trailer. He said the truck got stuck and liquefied petroleum gas was released, News24 reported. Maré said that when the driver noticed the tanker’s cap had been scraped off, he notified the company controller and the fire department, News24 reported.