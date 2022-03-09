Bolt driver charged with rape appears in court, two more victims come forward

PRETORIA – A Bolt driver accused of rape appeared at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Joburg on Tuesday.
Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Phindi Mjonondwane, said the man is facing two charges of rape, two of kidnapping and two more for robbery.
“Two more complainants came forward.”
She said the 25-year-old male suspect cannot be named as he has not pleaded.
According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, the suspect was arrested at Kya Sands Informal Settlement and subsequently appeared in court on March 1, where the matter was postponed.
Masondo said the suspect might be linked to other cases of rape with the same modus operandi.
The case was postponed to March 15, for the State to hold an identity parade.
Meanwhile, the EFF’s deputy secretary-general Poppy Mailola led a protest outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court against the driver accused of sexual assault.
[In Pictures]: DSG @mailola_poppy is at the Randburg Magistrate Court today with the lawyer Ms Onalenna Thakga to institute civil action against Bolt driver accused of raping four women passengers. pic.twitter.com/zCNOzTFHwt— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 8, 2022
Bolt users have complained on social media platforms that often, the driver who picks them up is not the person seen on the mobile app, or the car changes.
There are numerous people online renting out their Bolt profiles – for a fee. This trend has been thrust into the spotlight following the numerous criminal activities allegedly committed by Bolt drivers, particularly targeting female passengers.
As a result, an online petition against Bolt was since established and circulated on social media, demanding that the e-hailing service improves the vetting of its drivers.
So far, the petition has garnered over 100 000 signatures and counting.
