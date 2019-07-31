Lin Songtian is China's ambassador to South Africa.

China has taken the unprecedented step of lifting its ban on South African beef exports despite the fact that the Organisation for Animal HEalth is yet to declare the country a Foot and Mouth Disease free zone. It will be a major boost to South Africa’s economy given that China is the largest consuming market for South African beef and related products.

Due to the outbreak of foot-and- mouth disease (FMD) in January, South Africa lost its status recognised by the World Organisation for Animal Health as a FMD-free zone.

Many countries, including China, had no choice but to ban imports of cloven-hoofed animals and products from South Africa.

This resulted in a serious loss to the agricultural industry, and Ramaphosa made a special request to China to allow it to resume exports of beef, animal skins, and wool to China as soon as possible.

The Chinese embassy worked hard with the Department of International Relations and Co-operation and the Department of Agriculture to find a solution, and Chinese ambassador Lin Songtian led staff to the affected areas and local abattoirs, and sent messages to the Chinese government.

In May China lifted the ban on imports of wool and animal skins, and in June it sent an expert team to study FMD.

On July 23 the Chinese government announced it was lifting the ban on cloven-hoofed animals and related products from South Africa, except from areas affected in Limpopo, Ehlanzeni in Mpumalanga, and uMkhanyakude in KwaZulu-Natal.

“China’s decision to lift the ban despite the fact that the OIE (World Organisation for Animal Health) has not resumed the status of an FMD-free zone sends a message to the international community and is a challenge to the OIE to speed up the procedure to resume South Africa’s status, and has encouraged other countries to resume beef imports,” Lin said.

With a population of 1.4 billion people, 400 million of whom are middle income, China is a huge market for South Africa’s agricultural products.

China imports about 2 million tons of beef from around the globe, although last year only 10000 tons came from South Africa.

“There’s no limit to the amount of beef China can import from South Africa, and so far the quantity of beef being exported hasn’t met the demand,” ambassador Lin said.

“We’re encouraging the local communities in South Africa to raise more cows, and we could even look at a pilot project in a village to work with the local people to raise more cows and cultivate the land.” Food security is a big concern to China.