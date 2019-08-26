Controversial Bosasa boss Gavin Watson. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - Gavin Watson, 73, the CEO of Global Operations, the company formerly known as Bosasa, reportedly died in a car crash at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday morning. In a statement, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Katlego Mogale said: "This morning a 73-year-old man was involved in an accident near the OR Tambo International Airport.

"It is reported that the man was driving into the airport precinct, when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a concrete pillar holding up a highway bridge. The victim was certified dead on the scene by paramedics and a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation."

It has been widely reported that the victim is Gavin Watson, with footage of his car being shared on social media.

Watson's company has been heavily implicated in State Capture allegations. President Cyril Ramaphosa also came under fire for a R500 000 donation made by Bosasa that ended up in his CR17 campaign bank account.

* This is a developing story

