File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

* This story has been updated Grasmere - A three-year-old boy was on Tuesday reunited with his father following an alleged hijacking in Johannesburg, authorities said on Tuesday.

The hijacking reportedly happened in Weilers Farm in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini explained how the incident unfolded.

"It is alleged that the victim, man aged 37, was driving with his girlfriend when he stopped at the side of the road.

"Two men who came from the nearby bush pointed him with firearms and took the vehicle. The vehicle was tracked and found at an informal settlement not far from where it had been hijacked. The victim and his girlfriend were not injured during a hijacking."

A three-year-old boy was also found in the abandoned vehicle in Thulamntwana informal settlement. Paramedics were called to the scene to assess the boy.

"On arrival, local authorities found a three-year-old boy still inside the vehicle.

"ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene assessed the boy, who was in the custody of [South African Police Service] SAPS. Fortunately, the child had escaped injury although visibly shaken," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

Dlamini confirmed that two women were taken in for questioning over the incident.

He added that once they have been processed, they will be taken to the Vereeniging Magistrate Court where they may be charged as accomplices to the hijacking.

"Two suspects (men) who hijacked the victim are still at large and police are following several leads to arrest them," he said.