Boyfriend, 22, held after Soweto teacher stabbed to death at hostel

GAUTENG police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the murder of school teacher, Lerato Mosia, who was found stabbed to death in her flat at the Jabulani Hostel in Soweto. Police said the suspect was under police guard at a hospital in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal.

The 36-year-old Mosia’s body was discovered in her flat on Thursday. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police received a tip-off that Mosia had been killed in her flat. “A 22-year-old man is under police guard in a hospital in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal, as he is suspected to be responsible for the killing of his 36-year-old girlfriend in Soweto.

“The body of the victim was discovered in a flat at Jabulani in Soweto on Thursday. “Police received information about a woman who might have been killed and locked inside a flat in Jabulani,” he said. Police officers had to break down the door and when they got into the flat, they discovered the woman lying dead with stab wounds to her upper body.

“Investigations led police to KZN where the suspect was found in hospital with suspicions that he poisoned himself. “The suspect was placed under police guard and will be charged with murder as soon as he recovers,” said Masondo. He said further police investigations were under way to determine the circumstances that led to the murder.

Meanwhile, earlier yesterday (Monday), Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was disheartened by the brutal death of the Mara Primary School teacher. “Our psycho social unit has been dispatched to visit the school for necessary support to all affected. “It is really disheartening to learn of the brutal and untimely death of Ms Lerato Mosia.