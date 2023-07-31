Boyfriend traced to KwaZulu-Natal and arrested after woman’s body found in burning Mercedes Benz

A man his expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the murder of Mahlako Malebo Rabalao whose body was found burned inside a burning car in Midrand. Following a thorough investigation, police have arrested Mahlako Malebo Rabalao’s boyfriend after her body was found burned inside a car in Midrand, in March.

The boyfriend is facing a charge of murder. “The suspect (boyfriend), aged 30, was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, July 28, after a warrant of arrest was issued against him,” Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said. On March 7, at around 9pm, police received a call about a burning vehicle in Midrand.

Mahlako Malebo Rabalao (27) went missing on 7 March 2023, her body was found in her car burned, DNA test confirmed on 16 March 2023 & She was Buried on 22 March 2023. pic.twitter.com/a8mE94BYKf — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) April 7, 2023 On their arrival, police found a Mercedes Benz that was on fire. After the fire was extinguished, human remains were found on the front seat of the car. “Police immediately conducted an investigation, and the deceased was identified. As police always prioritise cases of gender-based violence, the docket was transferred to the provincial investigation unit and assigned to a seasoned investigating officer who continued with the investigation,” said Masondo. During the investigation, it was revealed that Rabalao was murdered, and her body was burnt inside the vehicle. The prime suspect behind the heinous crime was her boyfriend.

A warrant of arrest was issued by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. Masondo said the suspect was traced and arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. Meanwhile, Gauteng provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has welcomed the arrest and applauded the investigation team.